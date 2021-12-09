SCF selects suppliers for £5bn housing framework

SCF Residential is a four-year framework valued at £5.16bn, created to support public sector residential construction and development across the south of England, from Kent to Cornwall.

This new framework is designed to complement the current SCF Construct and SCF Consult frameworks which have delivered more than £7bn worth of construction schemes over the last 14 years since they were first established.

The bidders that made the cut for SCF Residential are:

• Bugler Developments

• Buxton Building Contractors

• Claritas Group

• Classic Builders

• Diamond Build

• Engie Regeneration

• Halsall Construction

• Jerram Falkus Construction

• John Graham Construction

• Mid Group

• Midas Group

• Morgan Sindall Construction & Infrastructure

• Rollalong

• Speller Metcalfe

• United Living

• Vistry Partnerships South West

• W Stirland

• Wates Construction

• Willmott Dixon Construction

SCF senior framework manager Matthew Elliott said: “The successful bidders offer public sector organisations a fantastic breadth of experience and expertise ideally tuned to the needs of the current housing market. We have built this framework around our ethos and practice of collaboration, transparency and added value, with a focus on social value and supporting carbon and environmental impacts.”

