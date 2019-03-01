Science Museum picks Kier for National Collections Centre

The National Collections Centre will be built near Swindon

Kier has begun work on the new 280,000 sq ft National Collections Centre at the museum’s Wroughton site, near Swindon. The contract value has yet to be disclosed.

The new facility will transform how the Science Museum Group (SMG) manages and shares its collection of artefacts. Designed with public access in mind, the facility will open for public tours, school and research visits from 2023.

More than 300,000 items from the Science Museum Group collection will be stored, researched and prepared in the new facilities before they go on display across the group’s family of museums: the Science Museum in London; the National Railway Museum in York; the Museum of Science & Industry in Manchester; the National Science & Media Museum in Bradford; and Locomotion in Shildon. Objects from the collection are also regularly loaned to other museums in the UK and around the world.

Mark Pausey, managing director of Kier Construction Central, said: “We’re thrilled to be working with the Science Museum Group to deliver this innovative project in Wiltshire, enabling increased public access to thousands of items that are not currently on display.”