Scotland Excel seeks house-builders for £1.5bn framework

Worth £1.5bn over four years, Scotland Excel’s new build residential framework is the largest of its construction frameworks.

Companies can now bid to join the second generation that is designed to help councils and housing associations form contracts with suppliers to deliver their new build housing projects – including houses, flats, care homes, student accommodation and social rented or mixed tenure.

Scotland Excel chief executive Julie Welsh said: “This framework forms an important part of our construction portfolio and gives our members vital support in procuring the design and build of wide range of properties as they work to meet national policy objectives for building new social housing.”

This is an open tender and can be found at Public Contracts Scotland: www.publiccontractsscotland.gov.uk

Bids close on 13th May 2024. The plan is for the framework will go live in autumn 2024.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk