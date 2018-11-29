Scotland sets out next steps for offshore wind leases

Crown Estate Scotland has the update on the new offshore wind leasing round – to be called ScotWind Leasing. The process is distinct from the Crown Estate’s Round 4 for waters off the coast of Wales, England and Northern Ireland. The leasing offer is due to be published next year.

The Scottish update follows initial proposals that were published in May and responded to by developers, NGOs, local authorities and others.

John Robertson, senior development manager at Crown Estate Scotland, said: “There is clearly a huge appetite for this leasing to succeed in helping bring forward strong projects. Over the coming months we’ll continue to speak with those involved as we work towards publishing our leasing offer in 2019.”

The Scottish Government’s key energy target is that half of Scotland's heat, transport and electricity energy needs are met by renewables by 2030. Offshore wind development is seen as offering a viable route towards helping achieve this.