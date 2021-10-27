Scottish plant hirer buys its 200th JCB excavator

Fraser Tool Hire managing director Colin Fraser (left) and Billy Thomas of Scot JCB Group.

The milestone machine - a JCB 86C-2 midi model - joins more than 150 existing JCB excavators in the company’s fleet. Fraser Tool Hire has invested over £8m in JCB excavators alone since it was founded in 1983, all supplied by dealer Scot JCB. Its purchases have ranged from micro excavators to 10-tonne midi excavators.

Fraser Tool hire managing director, Colin Fraser, said: “Fraser Tool Hire would not be in business today if we did not have the solid customer base we have. Providing the right equipment at the right price, in the right condition, maintains repeat business. With our extensive fleet of JCB machines, along with the sterling back-up from Scot JCB, we can provide the service our customers expect.

“With JCB being a household name and industry accepted, given the diverse range, we have the confidence to purchase, knowing our customers will be satisfied and happy with what we deliver to site. Our customers demand a rapid response, which is where we benefit from the partnership with Scot JCB and JCB - things simply happen and in a timely fashion.”

JCB’s 8-10-tonne midi excavator models have been updated to meet the forthcoming EU Stage V emissions regulations. The Dash-2 machines, such as Fraser Tool Hire’s new 86C-2 model, benefit from a host of improvements making them easier to maintain and to operate.

Key features of the machine include: a Stage V compliant JCB By Kohler diesel engine, new electro proportional control joysticks, programmable high- and low-flow hydraulics and improved front windscreen visibility. Power outputs are unchanged and engine auto-stop and a one-touch idle feature have been incorporated as standard, to reduce fuel consumption and cut emissions.

