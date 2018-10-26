Scottish SMEs invited to apply for new social housing contracts

The new Dynamic Purchasing System (DPS) for building and property service companies has been specifically designed to encourage SME participation by creating separate lists covering six individual regions of Scotland, namely North East, North West, Central East, Central West, South East and South West.

It is being managed by PfH Scotland, specialist provider of procurement services to the housing sector and jointly owned by HouseMark, the National Housing Federation and the Chartered Institute of Housing.

The system will be available for use by the growing number of Scottish social landlords that are PfH Scotland members to help streamline the process for procuring a variety of works such as kitchen and bathroom installations, electrical rewires, roofing, painting and making disabled adaptations.

Latest statistics from the Scottish Housing Regulator show that, more than three years after the target date for all social housing stock in Scotland to comply, more than 34,000 social sector homes still do not meet the Social Housing Quality Standard (SHQS). According to the standard, homes should be energy efficient, safe and secure, should not be seriously damaged and should be equipped with kitchens and bathrooms that are in good condition.

Interested contractors can register their interest in the new capital works DPS via PfH Scotland’s electronic procurement portal. The DPS will remain open for contractors to join for a period of five years. Any contractor fulfilling the stipulated pre-qualification criteria will automatically have the opportunity to tender for any contracts subsequently procured through the DPS in whichever category and region or regions they have expressed an interest in working. Tender opportunities will be advertised from 5th November.