SEC renews building works framework

The framework runs for four years, until the end of October 2023 and offers public sector organisations OJEU-compliant access to a range of planned maintenance services, offering customers the options of either mini-tender or direct award.

SEC managing director Marc Baines said: “The outgoing framework saw £111m of contract awards – so this is a fantastic opportunity with a new model to see if we can deliver even more savings for the sector and beyond.”

The chosen contractors for each lot are as follows.

Major Refurbishments: Projects under £1 million

Foster Property Maintenance Greyline Niblock Building Contractors TMN Contractors Liberty Group Pilon Chigwell London Redec Refurbishment Etec Contract Services Novus Property Solutions R Benson Property Services

Major Refurbishments: Projects over £1 million

Wates Mulalley & Co Amber Construction United Living Axis Europe Osborne Property Services Kier Services Breyer Group ENGIE Regeneration Morgan Sindell Property Services Ser Contractors CLC Contractors

Kitchens and Bathrooms

Wates Amber Construction Mulalley & Co Greyline Foster Property Maintenance United Living Liberty Group Kier Services Axis Europe TMN Contractors

Windows and Doors

Niblock Building Contractors Wates United Living Mulalley & Co Foster Property Maintenance Liberty Group Bell Group AD Construction

Roofing – Combined (flat & pitched)

Wates Amber Construction Breyer Group United Living Foster Property Maintenance Avonside Group Wiggett Group Highview Roofing

Flat Roofing

Wiggett Group Wates United Living Amber Construction R Benson Property Services M&J Group George Jones Arc Group London

Pitched Roofing

Wates Amber Construction Breyer Group United Living Foster Property Maintenance Avonside Group Wiggett Group Highview Roofing

Electrical

Aaron Services Smith & Byford NRT Building Services Arc Group London Niblock Building Contractors Greyline Kier Services Wiggett Group

