SEC renews building works framework

The framework runs for four years, until the end of October 2023 and offers public sector organisations OJEU-compliant access to a range of planned maintenance services, offering customers the options of either mini-tender or direct award.
SEC managing director Marc Baines said: “The outgoing framework saw £111m of contract awards – so this is a fantastic opportunity with a new model to see if we can deliver even more savings for the sector and beyond.”
The chosen contractors for each lot are as follows.
Major Refurbishments: Projects under £1 million
- Foster Property Maintenance
- Greyline
- Niblock Building Contractors
- TMN Contractors
- Liberty Group
- Pilon
- Chigwell London
- Redec Refurbishment
- Etec Contract Services
- Novus Property Solutions
- R Benson Property Services
Major Refurbishments: Projects over £1 million
- Wates
- Mulalley & Co
- Amber Construction
- United Living
- Axis Europe
- Osborne Property Services
- Kier Services
- Breyer Group
- ENGIE Regeneration
- Morgan Sindell Property Services
- Ser Contractors
- CLC Contractors
Kitchens and Bathrooms
- Wates
- Amber Construction
- Mulalley & Co
- Greyline
- Foster Property Maintenance
- United Living
- Liberty Group
- Kier Services
- Axis Europe
- TMN Contractors
Windows and Doors
- Niblock Building Contractors
- Wates
- United Living
- Mulalley & Co
- Foster Property Maintenance
- Liberty Group
- Bell Group
- AD Construction
Roofing – Combined (flat & pitched)
- Wates
- Amber Construction
- Breyer Group
- United Living
- Foster Property Maintenance
- Avonside Group
- Wiggett Group
- Highview Roofing
Flat Roofing
- Wiggett Group
- Wates
- United Living
- Amber Construction
- R Benson Property Services
- M&J Group
- George Jones
- Arc Group London
Pitched Roofing
- Wates
- Amber Construction
- Breyer Group
- United Living
- Foster Property Maintenance
- Avonside Group
- Wiggett Group
- Highview Roofing
Electrical
- Aaron Services
- Smith & Byford
- NRT Building Services
- Arc Group London
- Niblock Building Contractors
- Greyline
- Kier Services
- Wiggett Group
