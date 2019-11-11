  1. Instagram
Construction News

Tue November 12 2019

  1. News
  2. Over £20m
  3. SEC renews building works framework

18 hours South East Consortium has launched the latest iteration of its internal & external building works framework.

The framework runs for four years, until the end of October 2023 and offers public sector organisations OJEU-compliant access to a range of planned maintenance services, offering customers the options of either mini-tender or direct award.

SEC managing director Marc Baines said: “The outgoing framework saw £111m of contract awards – so this is a fantastic opportunity with a new model to see if we can deliver even more savings for the sector and beyond.”

The chosen contractors for each lot are as follows.

Major Refurbishments: Projects under £1 million

  1. Foster Property Maintenance
  2. Greyline
  3. Niblock Building Contractors
  4. TMN Contractors
  5. Liberty Group
  6. Pilon
  7. Chigwell London
  8. Redec Refurbishment
  9. Etec Contract Services
  10. Novus Property Solutions
  11. R Benson Property Services

Major Refurbishments: Projects over £1 million

  1. Wates
  2. Mulalley & Co
  3. Amber Construction
  4. United Living
  5. Axis Europe
  6. Osborne Property Services
  7. Kier Services
  8. Breyer Group
  9. ENGIE Regeneration
  10. Morgan Sindell Property Services
  11. Ser Contractors
  12. CLC Contractors

Kitchens and Bathrooms

  1. Wates
  2. Amber Construction
  3. Mulalley & Co
  4. Greyline
  5. Foster Property Maintenance
  6. United Living
  7. Liberty Group
  8. Kier Services
  9. Axis Europe
  10. TMN Contractors

Windows and Doors

  1. Niblock Building Contractors
  2. Wates
  3. United Living
  4. Mulalley & Co
  5. Foster Property Maintenance
  6. Liberty Group
  7. Bell Group
  8. AD Construction

Roofing – Combined (flat & pitched)

  1. Wates
  2. Amber Construction
  3. Breyer Group
  4. United Living
  5. Foster Property Maintenance
  6. Avonside Group
  7. Wiggett Group
  8. Highview Roofing

Flat Roofing

  1. Wiggett Group
  2. Wates
  3. United Living
  4. Amber Construction
  5. R Benson Property Services
  6. M&J Group
  7. George Jones
  8. Arc Group London

Pitched Roofing

  1. Wates
  2. Amber Construction
  3. Breyer Group
  4. United Living
  5. Foster Property Maintenance
  6. Avonside Group
  7. Wiggett Group
  8. Highview Roofing

Electrical

  1. Aaron Services
  2. Smith & Byford
  3. NRT Building Services
  4. Arc Group London
  5. Niblock Building Contractors
  6. Greyline
  7. Kier Services
  8. Wiggett Group

