Second Merseyside fire station for Wates

The £4.6m contract is Wates’ second project under MFRS’s station mergers programme, having previously built a combined fire and police station in Prescot.

At Saughall Massie, on the Wirral, Wates will build a single-storey two-bay community fire station along with offices, meeting rooms, external drill and training facilities and car parking.

The new fire station has been designed by Ryder Architecture to blend with the local landscape, with a green sedum roof, soft landscaping and bird and bat boxes. Building work is set to start this month with completion is expected by April 2019.

Wates was appointed to build Saughall Massie Fire Station via the North West Construction Hub's (NWCH) construction frameworks.