Seddon breaks ground at vet school

CGI of the new Harper Keele Veterinary School

The 57,000 sqft building will incorporate teaching facilities and a clinical skills centre for the veterinary school that has been recently established by Keele University in partnership with Harper Adams University, the Shropshire agricultural college.

The developer of the project is Noviniti, which was formed in 2016 and has since been partly acquired by Seddon.

A formal ground-breaking ceremony was held on 2nd October.

Keele University pro vice-chancellor and dean for natural sciences, Jonathan Wastling, said: “We are excited to work with Seddon and Noviniti and are looking forward to our new veterinary students having access to this fantastic new facility. The new facilities will enhance the exciting environment provided by Keele’s expertise in life sciences and our highly regarded medical school, as well as Harper Adams’ long-established record in delivering programmes in the veterinary field, agriculture and animal sciences along with their world-class animal facilities.”

Seddon divisional director John Shannon said: “Once completed, this will be an exemplary learning facility for veterinary students to gain first-class education for years to come. We’re progressing the build well and can’t wait to see the finished building buzzing with activity.”

The veterinary facility will open in early 2022.

Breaking ground are (L-R) Seddon project manager Jon Hulley, pro vice-chancellor Jonathan Wastling, Noviniti chairman Sir Keith Pearson and Harper Keele Veterinary School head Matt Jones

