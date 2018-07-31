Seddon wins £8m assisted living scheme

The site on Stubbins Lane

The apartments, being built for Adlington, are designed for those aged 65 and over. The development on Stubbins Lane, close to Ramsbottom town centre, will provide on-site care for residents and such community facilities as a restaurant, communal lounge, hairdressers, guest suite and activities studio.

The development is expected to be completed by autumn 2019.

Seddon regional director Ed Wootton said: “Assisted living is a sector that we know very well and our team have extensive experience of delivering this kind of project to a high standard. Developments that combine high-quality living space, on-site amenities and access to care and support are becoming increasingly popular for members of the older generation looking to downsize to a home that better fits their needs.

“This complex will offer an ideal space for residents to live and socialise and we look forward to working closely with Adlington to deliver it.”