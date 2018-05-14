SES adds to London team

Wates Group has bolstered the management of its building services subsidiary in the capital.

SES Engineering Services (SES), part of the Wates Group, has two new operations directors and a new commercial manager for its London and southeast operations.

Mark King returns to SES as operations director, joining from NG Bailey, having previously worked for SES in 2009 when it was part of the Shepherd Group. He will work alongside newly promoted operations director Matthew Towner.

Both men have been tasked with driving the business’ growth across London and the southeast.

Paul Dew has been appointed regional commercial manager. He also used to work at NG Bailey.

All three report to London and southeast business director David Jenkins.

SES managing director Jason Knights said: “David Jenkins and I look forward to working with Matthew, Mark and Paul in their new roles. I now firmly believe that we have the right senior leadership structure in place to take SES forward and further expand the company’s presence in the region.”