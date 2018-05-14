News » UK » SES adds to London team » published 14 May 2018
SES adds to London team
Wates Group has bolstered the management of its building services subsidiary in the capital.
SES Engineering Services (SES), part of the Wates Group, has two new operations directors and a new commercial manager for its London and southeast operations.
Mark King returns to SES as operations director, joining from NG Bailey, having previously worked for SES in 2009 when it was part of the Shepherd Group. He will work alongside newly promoted operations director Matthew Towner.
Both men have been tasked with driving the business’ growth across London and the southeast.
Paul Dew has been appointed regional commercial manager. He also used to work at NG Bailey.
All three report to London and southeast business director David Jenkins.
SES managing director Jason Knights said: “David Jenkins and I look forward to working with Matthew, Mark and Paul in their new roles. I now firmly believe that we have the right senior leadership structure in place to take SES forward and further expand the company’s presence in the region.”
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 14 May 2018 (last updated on 14 May 2018).