SES wins £20m CHP deal

CGI showing how the CHP will look

SES will act as the principal contractor on an extension to a soft drinks manufacturing and bottling plant in Rugby.

Under the contract SES is installing the first of three steam generators in July. These will supplement existing temporary boilers alongside the installation of two 4.5Mwe CHP units. SES is working to a ‘power on date’ of 1st November 2018. Completion of works is scheduled for early 2019.

SES business director Dave Mason said: “Working with new technologies under a complex set of engagements to provide programme surety for the customer, we needed to work closely with E.ON and our key supply chain partners to achieve the project requirements and all parties came together working collaboratively.”