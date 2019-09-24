SES quits Shepherd factory

SES Prism is moving from Yok to Coventry

The SES offsite manufacturing facility, Prism, has taken a lease on a 68,000 sq ft facility in Coventry, set to open in October 2019.

Prism in Coventry will manufacture and assemble M&E products including multi-service modules, plant skids, multi-service risers and sectional plantrooms.

A spokesman said: “We will benefit from greater manufacturing efficiencies by being in one unit and not two as we were at York; logistics will also improve with the location being central in the country and SES work fairly equally split north/south.”

Managing director Jason Knights said: “Our Prism arm has been a real growth driver for our business, with clients keen to take advantage of offsite capabilities to speed up delivery of their projects. This expansion reflects the industry shift towards prefabrication, as well as the success of SES as a whole.”

