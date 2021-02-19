SES targets Midlands business

Lisa Beaman

Lisa Beaman’s arrival at SES, part of the Wates group, is described as a strategic appointment to bolster its work-winning team in the midlands and southwest.

As pre-construction manager, she will be responsible for securing mechanical & electrical (M&E) projects which support SES’ growth in key sectors including pharmaceutical and education, as well as strengthen the firm’s expertise in delivering technically complex builds across the region.

Lisa Beaman has previously held business development roles at Balfour Beatty, WSP and Imtech Engineering Services, securing M&E work on projects ranging from the Royal Birmingham Conservatoire and the new Tottenham Hotspur Football Club stadium.

SES regional business director Steve Tovey said: “Lisa’s reputation and experience in the industry speaks for itself. We know she will be a fantastic addition to the team and she brings the construction expertise and contacts that we need to help us continue our growth in the midlands and southwest with new, complex projects in strategic sectors like high-tech, research, health and education.

“Her forward-thinking approach to issues within the industry, combined with her undeniable aptitude for securing large-scale projects meant she was the obvious choice for the role. I’m confident Lisa will help continue to solidify our position in the region as a leading specialist contractor and I look forward to working with her closely.”

Lisa Beaman said: “As a pre-construction manager, I’m responsible for not only securing the project, but helping manage client relationships and bids from beginning to end – a primary reason I was attracted to this position.

“The reduced cost of building in the midlands and southwest is attracting high levels of investment and the region is full of potential builds. I’m looking forward to using my expertise to help spearhead SES’ growth here and help the business achieve its ambitions in 2021 and beyond.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk