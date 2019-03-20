SES wins £9m Westfield subcontract

Building A will mostly house government offices

Wates subsidiary SES will provide all shell and core, domestic and major plant services, including a basement district heating plant, water and ventilation systems, across the 28,000 square-metre office scheme next to Stratford's Westfield shopping complex.

The site, known as Building A, will have a 1,395 square-metre winter roof garden.

Eight of the building’s 12 storeys are to be lease to HM Revenue & Customs for government offices.

Construction has already begun, with SES starting on site in December 2018. Completion is expected for August 2019.

David Jenkins, SES’ business director for London and the southeast, said: “This latest project win, our first with Westfield, demonstrates the strength of our offering in delivering Grade A commercial developments across the capital, which continues to be a key driver for our business.

“Securing a role on such a pivotal regeneration scheme is testament to our teams’ energy and expertise, with our proven track record in completing complex projects efficiently and thorough planning proposals, both key factors in the clients’ decision to appoint us.”

Commercial property developer Westfield was taken over by French real estate giant Unibail-Rodamco last year.