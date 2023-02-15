SGN picks Altrad Babcock to build green hydrogen facilities

SGN chief executive Mark Wild (centre) with Altrad Babcock operations VP Andy Colquhoun (left) and Altrad Babcock hydrogen development lead Stephen Cunniffe (right)

Altrad Babcock will build the hydrogen production and storage site for the project, supplying green hydrogen to homes in Levenmouth in Fife.

The project which will demonstrate how hydrogen can be used for domestic heating and cooking.

Up to 300 homes will be able to opt in to the H100 Fife project to be supplied with hydrogen through a new distribution network that is expected to go live in 2024.

According to SGN, it will be the first 100% green hydrogen-to-homes zero carbon network anywhere in the world, demonstrating the potential for hydrogen to be delivered through the UK gas network.

A 7MW wind turbine, owned and operated by the Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Catapult in Fife Energy Park since 2016, will supply the renewable electricity for the project’s hydrogen production and storage site. Altrad Babcock will be responsible for building and integrating key elements of the site, designed by consulting engineer Arup. This includes carrying out civil, buildings and mechanical work as well as the electrical control and instrumentation (EC&I).

SGN chief executive Mark Wild – who was formerly chief executive of Crossrail in London – said that Altrad Babcock “have a wealth of experience in delivering pioneering energy sector projects and will bring considerable knowledge and know-how to H100 Fife”.

He added: “We’re thrilled to have overcome the global commercial and procurement challenges facing many construction projects, and can now get on with building our production and storage site so we can deliver green hydrogen into homes for the first time. Altrad Babcock aims to begin site development in the coming months, having already started work on procurement.”

Diagram showing the end-to-end system being planned for the H100 Fife project. Hydrogen, produced by electrolysis using green electricity from an offshore wind turbine, will be stored and transported to provide heating. (Click on/tap image to enlarge.)

The production and storage site will harness the renewable electricity from the turbine inside a new energy centre. This electricity will be fed into two alkaline electrolysers totalling 5MW, with capacity to deliver up to 2,093kg of green hydrogen per day. The hydrogen will be stored in six purpose-built pressure vessels. The gas will be reduced in pressure by a pressure reduction station (PRS) before being delivered through a newly laid gas network to all of the homes that choose to participate in the scheme. For safety reasons, the green hydrogen will also be odourised to ensure it has the same distinctive smell as natural gas.

Work to build hydrogen demonstration homes in Fife Energy Park, alongside the production and storage site, has already begun and is being carried out by Marshalls Construction. H100 Fife participants will be able to visit the demonstrations homes to test and use hydrogen appliances and see how they are installed. The homes are due to open this summer.

