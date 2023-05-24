Sheffield hands £25m Fargate revamp to Sisk

Artist's impression of how Fargate will look

Sisk started work last month on a makeover for the Fargate area of Sheffield city centre.

More than 2,500 sq of pocket parks will be created that will catch, store, absorb and clear rainwater and run-off from roads and pavements. Parts of the greenery will also be for children’ play areas.

The events area next to Leopold Street will be enlarged, with added features such as public water points and bespoke seating.

Trade waste bins will be removed from the street and replaced by ‘buried bins’ accessible to delivery vehicles only at specific times via an automated rise and fall bollard system.

The streetworks are designed to support Sheffield City Council’s plan to have more flats and offices in the upper floors of Fargate buildings. Known as the ‘Front Door Scheme’, separate front door entrances will be installed to buildings, enabling easier access to previously hidden parts of Fargate.

The project is funded by the South Yorkshire Combined Authority through the £50m Transforming Cities Fund. Completion is expected in summer 2024.

Sisk’s UK Civils managing director Dominic Hodges said: “Sisk is delighted that we’ve reached this important milestone and that funding has now been secured to construct the scheme. We’ll be working closely with local businesses and residents throughout construction to ensure this work causes minimum disruption.”

