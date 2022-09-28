Siemens picks Keltbray for Pembroke converter station

National Grid image

The Pembroke converter station is part of the Greenlink interconnector project – a power cable between County Wexford in the Republic of Ireland and Pembroke in Wales, carrying electricity between the UK and Ireland, with a converter station at each end.

Keltbray has been appointed to do the civils work for the Pembroke converter station having previously worked on enabling and platform works for the Viking Link in Lincolnshire, another Siemens interconnector project. It is expected to complete its work in Pembroke in late summer 2023.

Keltbray pre-construction director Rich Smith said: "Greenlink is a flagship project for Keltbray, and we look forward to commencing on site and working with all project and local stakeholders throughout to deliver on this vital development."

Elsewhere, in the northeast of England, Keltbray has also started work with Hitachi Energy on the convertor station for third phase of Dogger Bank Wind Farm – on the Sembcorp complex near Lazenby in Teesside.

