Sisk recruits regional director

Nick Summerfield

Nick Summerfield will oversee the delivery of Sisk’s projects across Manchester, Liverpool and Leeds.

Over the past 20 years he has worked in increasingly senior roles for Rok, Amec, Shepherd Construction, Wates, Bouygues and, for the past year, as a project director at Balfour Beatty. Projects he has worked on include Trafford Townhall, Media City Manchester and Liverpool Commercial District.

Alan Rodger, managing director of Sisk UK North, said: “We are delighted to welcome Nick to the Sisk UK North team. He has delivered some fantastic projects and brings a wealth of experience to Sisk. The recent government budget has put a firm focus on the north in terms of investment and infrastructure. Nick’s appointment will be key to Sisk delivering its ambitious plans to build long term relationships and expand our delivery into the wider region.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk