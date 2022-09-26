Sisk staff get £900 cost-of-living boost

UK employees will get an extra £900 before tax in their pay cheque this month; those in Ireland and Europe are getting €1,000.

Sisk also recently told staff that Christmas vouchers this year, worth £400 in the UK and €500 in Ireland, will be issued in November.

Chief executive Paul Brown told staff: “We are very aware of the issue with the cost of living and, as a board, we have reviewed a variety of options. As a board we appreciate the commitment you show to Sisk and we recognise the unprecedented challenges that increased costs are having on everyone. We hope these two initiatives can help ease the burden in the coming months. Thanks for all your ongoing help and hard work, it is greatly appreciated.”

