Skanska aims to go carbon neutral

Skanska UK chief executive Greg Craig

The 25-year target for cutting all direct and supply chain emissions is supported by intermediate goals, including a 50% reduction in 2010 levels by 2030.

In 2010 Skanska UK’s carbon intensity score was 351. Carbon intensity measures the amount of emissions, in tonnes of CO 2 equivalent gases, for each £1m of revenue generated. It calculates an organisation’s carbon efficiency – the emissions produced from the activities it undertakes, rather than the total produced. If Skanska hits its target, its carbon intensity will be down to 130 by 2030.

“What makes these targets different is they all include the emissions produced by the whole of our supply chain, from their work on our projects,” said Skanska UK president and CEO Gregor Craig. “We think that’s really important. The construction industry is different to other sectors. You’ve got to look at emissions produced by subcontractors and suppliers during construction and maintenance. If you only look at your own direct emissions, you don’t get a true picture. Without that bigger picture, you can’t set the right strategy to deal with the emissions created.”

Skanska UK will also publish estimates, showing the total emissions of the supply chain on its projects. The estimating methodology has been reviewed by the consultant WSP. Skanska UK will continue to report its direct emissions through the certified emissions measurement and reduction scheme (CEMARS).

“We think it’s important to be much more transparent about carbon emissions,” adds Gregor Craig. “We think the whole industry should be publishing this kind of data every year.”

He concluded: “Decarbonisation should be an industry priority. It will incentivise the sector to collaborate with the supply chain and become productive and efficient. There is now a body of evidence that links carbon with cost. So, it is even more compelling to take carbon seriously, if by doing so we can deliver better, and cheaper, solutions for our customers.”