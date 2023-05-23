Skanska gets autumn start for £500m St Neots road scheme

CGI of the new Black Cat junction on the A1, designed by Mott MacDonald

Skanska was awarded a £507m main works contract by National Highways in 2021 to dual 10 miles of the A428 east of St Neots towards Cambridge. The project was held up by legal challenges but these have now finished.

On 18th May, the Court of Appeal refused Transport Action Network’s (TAN) application to appeal the refusal of permission for a judicial review of the secretary of state’s decision to grant the A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements a development consent order.

National Highways is now preparing for the start of main construction on the scheme.

Project director Lee Galloway said: “This is a major milestone for the project and moves us a step closer to starting construction on the much needed and wanted A428 Black Cat to Caxton Gibbet improvements. The scheme will help transform the region, improving journeys between Milton Keynes, Bedford, St Neots and Cambridge by bringing communities together and supporting long-term regional growth.

“We’ll now start putting plans in motion that will see the start of main construction on the project begin by the end of the year, subject to governance approvals.”

National Highways will continue with preparatory works ahead of the beginning of full construction including archaeology, environmental surveys and diverting utilities.

The scheme is expected to open to traffic in 2027.

