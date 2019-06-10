Skanska picked for Californian highway

The US$101m (£80m) contract with California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) is for a four-lane highway with freeway connectors on State Route 905.

The scheme is located at Otay Mesa, one of three ports of entry in the San Diego-Tijuana Mexico metropolitan region. Construction work includes two freeway-to-freeway flyover bridges that will connect three highways (SR 125, SR11 and SR 905), as well as a 1.25-mile greenfield extension of SR11 to the east toward a future port-of-entry.

The project will involve more than 15,000m3 of structural concrete, 30,000m3 of concrete paving, 35,000t of asphalt, and about 840,000m3 of earthworks.

Construction is scheduled for completion in September 2021.