Sat April 15 2023

  3. Skanska to build Norwegian research centre

Skanska to build Norwegian research centre

20 hours Skanska has won a contract worth NOK1bn (£77.5m) to build a climate research centre in the Norwegian capital, Oslo.

CGI of the completed building
CGI of the completed building

The project, for the Norwegian Geotechnical Institute (NGI) and developer Aspelin Ramm is for construction of Campus Ullevål, one of the first buildings in what will become Oslo Science City, the capital’s new innovation district.

Campus Ullevål will be a centre for research into climate, energy, environment and engineering-related geosciences, said Skanska.

The 387,000ft2 development also includes parking spaces, a green square, public realm and a play area for children.

Construction work began last month (April 2023) and completion is scheduled for the second quarter of 2026.

The project is designed to achieve BREEAM NOR Excellent environmental rating.  

