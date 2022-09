The €47m contract is for the construction of the 4.1km section between Moravský Písek and Bzenec, including four bridges and one multi-level crossing.

Skanska starts construction this month and is scheduled for completion in March 2025.

The project is financed by the European Regional Development Fund, OP Integrated Infrastructure 2014-2020 and the state budget.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk