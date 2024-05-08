G&H lands MEP package on London build-to-rent scheme

Jake Siddle, Jordan Mathieson and Mick Coyle from G&H Group start work at Crown Trading Centre in Hayes

Located in West London on the Grand Union Canal, property manager Greystar’s £109m scheme will consist of 407 build-to-rent apartments across six blocks along with commercial spaces, amenity areas, parking and landscaped areas.

G&H Group’s 100-strong team will deliver a complete MEP design and build, installing air source heat pumps and a 222 kWp solar photovoltaic system with a predicted annual generation of approximately 200,000 kWh.

As part of its contract, G&H will provide domestic water distribution, mechanical ventilation, above ground drainage, low voltage distribution, internal and external lighting, access control and fire safety services, residential and commercial sprinklers and car park and residential smoke control ventilation.

G&H director David Davis said: “The Crown Trading Centre scheme really plays to our strengths as we have extensive experience delivering MEP schemes for mixed use developments. We’re proud to be working in partnership with JJ Rhatigan and look forward to designing and installing the MEP elements of Greystar’s latest quality development to support its environmental, economic and social targets.”

