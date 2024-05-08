Northumberland house-builder has growth plans

Ascent Homes director Paul Errington

Ashington-based Ascent Homes, owned by Northumberland County Council, has recently grown from 40 to 70 employees and now has ambitions to have more than 100 employees within the next year.

Ascent Homes plans to add four new sites across the northeast, to bring its portfolio of sites to 14 by 2027, equalling approximately 1,300 homes.

Ascent Homes is the trading name of Advance Northumberland (Developments) Ltd, the house-building arm of the county council’s regeneration business. Its most recent filed accounts show a pre-tax loss of nearly £1m in the year to 31st March 2023 on £23m turnover.

Director Paul Errington said: “With our homes being in the stunning county of Northumberland, we have seen people across the UK showing an increased interest in our beautifully located developments, especially since the pandemic.

“This has fuelled our ambitions for sustainable expansion, not just in Northumberland but across the wider region. Our growth is supported by newly secured land opportunities, which will enable us to introduce new and affordable housing solutions to more communities across the region.”

“Our turnover was circa £30m last year, and we are confident that we can double that in the next few years.”

Ascent Homes has built 600 properties to date.

Current developments are in Alnwick, Blyth, Choppington, Ellington and Wooler, with plans to develop more in Berwick-upon-Tweed, Bellingham and Hadston this year.

Paul Errington added: “It’s a very exciting time for Ascent Homes. Our next chapter presents lots of opportunities for locals, buyers, suppliers, and landowners. As we continue to grow, we remain dedicated to providing the right housing, in the right areas, at the right price for the people of the northeast.”

