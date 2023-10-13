Slessor to run water treatment specialist

Stephen Slessor

Galliford Try announced this week that Stephen Slessor, managing director of its environment division, had handed in his notice and been replaced by regional divisional managing director Mark Shadrick.

Stephen Slessor has now revealed that his new job is with Ross-shire Engineering (RSE), a water treatment specialist based in Muir of Ord, near Inverness. RSE specialises in modular construction techniques fir water treatment works.

47-year-old Slessor will join RSE’s board as CEO in January 2024 after 17 years with Galliford Try. He joined Galliford Try, via Morrison Construction, as a quantity surveyor in 2006, and rose to managing director of its £500m revenue environment division.

He is a non-executive director of British Water and the Scottish Futures Trust, and was also president of the Chartered Institute of Civil Engineering Surveyors until March 2022.

Stephen joins RSE at an important junction in the company's growth ambitions, six months after a £1.3m private equity injection from London-based MML Capital Partners.

Current chief executive Iain MacGregor will remain an executive director at RSE and a significant shareholder in the group.

Iain MacGregor said: “I am delighted to be welcoming Stephen into the RSE family at such an exciting time. We have enjoyed considerable growth in the last four years, turning a £60m service company in Scotland to a £250m+ technical specialist that services clients in the water sector across the UK.

“Demand for innovation to meet the needs of the water sector is positioning RSE for further growth. We believe that bringing Stephen’s skills, experience and energy into the business will help guide RSE with our growth plans and realise the full potential of our modular solutions across UK and International markets.”

Stephen Slessor said: “I’m thankful to [Galliford Try] for the opportunity afforded me in my previous role. It’s an exciting time to be joining RSE and it fulfils my entrepreneurial aspirations to build something unique and game changing in the water sector – a true disruptor. RSE’s differentiated technical offering, including its modular approach to water treatment, will shape the future of the sector in the UK and abroad.”

