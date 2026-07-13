SLR Consulting invests in London team

Andrew Munton, Peter Leonard, Shelley Dix, Chris Ellis, Colin James, and Xavier Brice

The investment includes the appointments of transport and mobility planning director and London lead Shelley Dix, planning technical director and London lead Andrew Munton, principal consultant and London EIA lead Chris Ellis, plus director of masterplanning and urban design Colin James. The appointments bolster a growing team that also recently appointed Xavier Brice as director of planning and sustainable infrastructure.

Peter Leonard, business lead for London, South-East and East of England, said: "These appointments represent a significant investment in our London and South-East operations, bringing together a highly experienced team with expertise across transport planning, environmental impact assessment (EIA), masterplanning, urban design and sustainable infrastructure.”

Among the new recruits are Shelley Dix and Chris Ellis, who bring extensive experience in transport planning and environmental assessment respectively.

With more than 26 years of experience in transport and development planning, Dix joins SLR to lead and develop the firm's London transport and mobility planning capability. She will collaborate closely with colleagues throughout the business while helping to strengthen a national transport and mobility team comprising of more than 100 transport planners and specialists.

Chris Ellis joins SLR as London EIA lead, bringing experience across large-scale residential, commercial and mixed-use developments, including brownfield and greenfield sites, strategic masterplanning projects and data centre schemes. Working alongside specialists from across the business, he will help grow SLR's EIA offering and deliver integrated solutions for clients throughout the development process.

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