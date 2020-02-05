SNC-Lavalin wins further work at South Korean nuclear plant

The awards involve field inspections, operation assessment and thermal-hydraulic computer code updates. The inspections are intended provide assurance to KHNP and South Korean nuclear regulator that the Candu nuclear reactors at the Wolsong site continue to be safe to operate until the next planned inspection.

SNC-Lavalin is the steward of the Canadian Candu nuclear reactor technology. The Wolsong Candu nuclear power plants are owned and operated by KHNP. The four units at Wolsong are 700 MWe class Candu 6 reactors. Units 2, 3 and 4 began operation in 1997, 1998 and 1999 respectively.

The complany will inspect fuel channels and carry out pressure tube sampling for Wolsong Units 2, 3 and 4, starting this year. An engineering analysis and assessment will be completed on the fuel channels and fuel channel components for the three units. The update of the thermal-hydraulic computer codes will support KHNP in updating the safety analysis report.

“We are always proud to have these opportunities to support KHNP and the Candu reactors at Wolsong as we have done so safely for decades,” said Sandy Taylor, president, nuclear at SNC-Lavalin. “SNC-Lavalin has performed these campaigns for over 20 years and continues to conduct these inspections on both international and domestic Candu reactors using the latest tools and technologies for inspections and non-destructive testing.”

