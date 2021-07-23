Socotec acquires Tor Drilling

Tor Drilling has become the fifth acquisition made by Socotec UK since 2017.

Based in Glastonbury, Somerset, Tor has been involved in geotechnical, environmental and site investigation contracts since 1985 and specialises in in-situ bioremediation.

The company was incorporated in 2002 by husband and wife Colin and Jacqueline Reeves.

Socotec UK chief executive Nicolas Detchepare said: “The acquisition of Tor Drilling allows us to enhance our site investigation portfolio, adding capabilities such as sonic drilling, ground remediation, slope access platform and hollow stem drilling systems, further strengthening our technical expertise in the construction sector.”

Colin Reeves said: “This is an exciting new chapter in the story of Tor Drilling, one that will enable appropriate investment to support growth, develop our infrastructure and provide significant opportunities for staff development.”

Previous recent Socotec acquisitions in the UK include Butler & Young Group, ITM Monitoring and Survey Associates.

