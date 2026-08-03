Southern takes two new Liebherr cranes

The newest arrival, the LTM 1300-6.4, comes complete with an eight-section 90-metre main boom that can be carried complete on public roads thanks to its compliant 12-tonne axle load. Its boom can be further extended by a variety of jib and boom configurations, enabling a maximum hook height of 120 metres and a radius of up to 94 metres. These capabilities make the 300-tonne model particularly well suited for tower crane erection and wind turbine maintenance.

Southern Cranes specified the unit with an 11.5 to 20 metre double swing-away fly jib, which can be offset hydraulically by up to 40 degrees. The six-axle crane also incorporates Liebherr’s latest technological advancements, including the LICCON3 control system, offering faster data processing, increased storage capacity and enhanced computing power, as well as future-ready telemetry and fleet management capabilities. Further features include advanced driver assistance systems, VarioBase Plus and VarioBallast.

Its five-axle counterpart, the LTM 1150-5.3, is equipped with a seven-section, 66-metre main boom and a 10.8 to 19 metre double swing-away fly jib, providing a maximum hook height of 85 metres and a radius of 72 metres. With the addition of a seven-metre boom extension between the boom nose and jib, the crane can achieve a 92-metre hook height and a 72-metre radius.

The crane carries 29 tonnes of its 45-tonne counterweight under UK STGO regulations, allowing for faster, more efficient mobilisation without the need for an additional transport vehicle. The 150-tonne crane has already been sent on several projects, including a notable appearance in London where it assisted with a high-profile “pin drop” installation for the Southbank Centre’s 75th anniversary celebrations.

Director of Southern Cranes & Access, Kelvin Prince said, "The addition of these two Liebherr cranes represents a significant investment in the continued growth of our business. The LTM 1150-5.3 and LTM 1300-6.4 give us greater capacity, reach and versatility, enabling us to meet the increasingly complex requirements of our customers across London and the south of England."

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