Spanish contractor buys seven Liebherr cranes

The cranes have lifting capacities ranging from 50t to 1,200t. The order comprises one LTC 1050-3.1 compact crane, one LRT 1100-2.1 rough-terrain crane, two LTM 1130-5.1 mobile cranes, one LTM 1230-5.1, one LTM 11200-9.1 and one LR 1600/2-W narrow-track crawler crane.

The LRT 1100-2.1 will be the first Liebherr new series rough-terrain crane in Spain. Liebherr first unveiled the LTM 1230-5.1 at its customer days in June and Gruas Aguilar decided very quickly to buy the new five-axle crane with a 75m telescopic boom.

The LR 1600/2-W narrow track crawler crane has been specially designed for jobs on wind farms. A width if just 5.8m enables the fully equipped 600t lattice boom crane to travel from one turbine to the next on the narrow tracks of wind farms. The crane supports are extended for hoisting work. Luis Aguilar, managing director at Gruas Aguilar, said: “We have been interested in the characteristics of the LR 1600/2-W for years, particularly its mobility on site and its lifting capacity. And then we decided that we had to have one of these cranes in our fleet. And it will make an important contribution to our new wind power division which we are currently establishing in our company.”

Aguilar added that another major factor behind the purchasing decision was the excellent service receives from Liebherr. “Liebherr personnel are always there for us,” he said. “They provide support and solutions to the challenges we face. Spare parts deliveries are always fast and reliable.” Another major major criterion in the purchasing decision was that the company has found that Liebherr cranes retain their value very well, he said.