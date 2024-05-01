Special cranes for Selwood

Selwood head of transport Paul Green with special projects and solutions director Dallas Churcher in front of the new vehicles

Selwood worked with truck maker Mercedes-Benz and loader crane manufacturer Hiab to finalise the specification of two new Actros 3351 LS 6x4 GigaSpace 5 Tractor units, the only ones of their kind in the UK fitted with a specialised pipe handling crane.

The trucks are fitted with Hiab crane loaders and pipe grabs that reduce the workload of teams loading pipework into the trucks at the depot, and minimise risks during delivery by limiting the need for people to work at the back of the vehicles.

John Lovell, managing director of Selwood Pump Rental Solutions, said: “Historically we have had to pre-sling pipework in our depots before loading, to eliminate the need for people to have to get on the back of the trucks to connect the pipes to a crane on site to unload. The Hiab loaders and pipe grabs on the new trucks will see the need for pre-slinging loads, and the additional risk of people coming into contact with cranes, reduced and potentially eradicated.

“The vehicles will also bring more efficiency by only requiring the operator to undertake loading and unloading duties, meaning this is now a one-person job rather than a three-person operation.”

The two new vehicles are based at Selwood’s headquarters at Chandlers Ford, near Southampton, and at its Middlesbrough supercentre, delivering pipework and pumps across the UK. They will be used by teams installing pipework on sites and around Selwood’s branch network for large projects and depot stock deliveries.

The trucks were specified with the GigaSpace cab, which provides enough room for the driver to stand in, and has home comforts including a bed, television, microwave and refrigerator.

They also have the Mercedes ABA5 autonomous braking system with other safety features such as lane keeping assist, attention assist, and traffic sign assist, and are fitted with multi-camera CCTV recording systems to help eliminate blind spots. A MOIS camera alert system is installed to comply with the new requirements of the Direct Vision Standard that come into force in October this year.

The cranes are Hiab 418-EP5 HiDuo, with a Groenevelt 811-2000 tube grapple with hydraulic rotator, boom storage and lifting eyes. They are capable of lifting Selwood’s heaviest pipes up to a distance of 10 metres and lighter equipment up to 2,220kg at 15 metres reach. Over-cab protection prevents any accidental collisions of the crane boom with the cab.

