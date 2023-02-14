Speller Metcalfe lands Redditch blue light scheme

CGI of the new combined forces station (Photo: Bond Bryan Architects)

West Mercia Police and Herefordshire & Worcestershire Fire & Rescue Service (HWFRS) are working together to bring a joint blue light services hub to the Worcestershire town.

Following planning approval, building contractor Speller Metcalfe has been appointed to construct the facility on Middle House Lane.

The £17.6m cost is being paid 64% by the Police & Crime Commissioner (PCC) and 36% by the fire brigade.

Predominantly offices, the building will include such amenities as a kitchen, gym, conference and meeting rooms to be shared by the services. Additional fire service facilities will include an accommodation unit, a drill tower and an appliance bay for three service vehicles.

Outside, there will be a large car park to serve both staff and site visitors with some vehicle charging points.

West Mercia PCC John Campion, said: “I have heard loud and clear from communities that they want their police force to be visible and accessible. This new fit-for-purpose building will see officers at the heart of the community serving the public.”

Chief fire officer Jon Pryce said: “The new shared facility will strengthen joint responses to emergencies, and builds on our commitment to collaborate with our blue-light partners.”

The building has been design by Bond Bryan Architectsto achieve a BREEAM Good rating and will be heated by air source heat pumps.

Procured through the Pagabo Medium Works framework, Speller Metcalfe is due to complete in 2024.

Photo credit Bond Bryan Architects

