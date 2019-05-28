Speller Metcalfe starts cyber security centre

The Midlands Centre for Cyber Security has been designed by Associated Architects

Designed by Associated Architects, the Midlands Centre for Cyber Security is a joint venture between the University of Wolverhampton and Herefordshire County Council.

It is being built at Skylon Park in the Hereford Enterprise Zone, part funded through the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) in conjunction with the Marches LEP Local Growth Fund.

The aim of the centre is to address the growing threat of cyber security. The 2,000 m2 building will provide resources for research and development across three cyber laboratories, advanced training facilities as part of the University of Wolverhampton’s Cyber Research Institute (WCRI) and business space for up to 16 cyber companies.

The building has a full height glass atrium to provide a dual break-out space and function hall, alongside the main three storey building that houses business suites, innovation rooms, IT workshops and a ‘Cyber Range’ to fight computer hackers.

University of Wolverhampton vice-chancellor Geoff Layer said: “It’s great to see the new Cyber Centre project getting off the ground. This investment represents a major new development for Hereford and the wider Midlands, providing world-class research opportunities alongside cutting-edge academic, vocational and educational training.”

Speller Metcalfe technical director Adrian Speller said: “Not only is this an opportunity to recognise Herefordshire as a leader in cyber security but for Speller Metcalfe it provides an opportunity to deliver a scheme that will have a positive legacy worldwide.”