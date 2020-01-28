SSEN resubmits case for Shetland transmission link

The resubmission is needed to answer questions posed by the regulator, Ofgem.

The link would connect Kergord on the Shetland Isles to Noss Head on the Scottish mainland, enabling new renewable electricity generators on Shetland to export low-carbon electricity to the GB market. It is also intended to help secure Shetland’s future electricity security of supply, as Lerwick Power Station - Shetland’s main current power source – is expected to cease full operations in 2025. The link is scheduled to be energised and operational by April 2024.

The needs case has been submitted to the energy regulator, Ofgem.

In March 2019, Ofgem published that it was minded to approve the Shetland Needs Case for a 600MW link, conditional on Viking wind farm (457MW) securing a contract for difference (CfD). Following the outcome of the 2019 CfD, in which Viking was unsuccessful, Ofgem published an update asking developers and SSEN Transmission to demonstrate the continued need for the proposed links. Ofgem also asked SSEN Transmission to consider whether an alternative size of link or alternative conditions for approval should be proposed.

SSEN Transmission said that the updated needs case demonstrates that a 600MW link remains the most economic, efficient and timely option. It is seeking regulatory approval, conditional on the main driver for the link, Viking Wind farm (457MW), reaching a positive final investment decision.

Rob McDonald, managing director for transmission, said: “We have submitted a robust investment case to Ofgem which makes it clear that a 600MW link remains the most economic, efficient and timely option to secure Shetland’s future energy needs.

“As well as providing a connection for Shetland’s renewables, the link will also help address Shetland’s security of supply needs as well as offering Shetland’s oil and gas sector a unique opportunity to decarbonise its operational electricity requirements, delivering a whole system approach to support the transition to net zero emissions.

“Whilst we have listened to calls to consider delaying investment to develop a bigger link, our analysis shows that a bigger link would not be economic or efficient and would create a delay of at least two years, jeopardising the potential of any transmission link to Shetland proceeding.

“We now look forward to working constructively with Ofgem, our contracted developers and other stakeholders to progress the transmission link in a timely manner.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk