St Joseph lands £2.2bn Ladywood regeneration

Birmingham City Council has recommended St Joseph Homes Ltd to be its development partner for the £2.2bn regeneration of the 60 hectares Ladywood Estate.

Subject to cabinet ratification on 27th June, Birmingham-based St Joseph will sign a development agreement to redevelop a residential neighbourhood that includes around 7,000 new homes.

As part of the procurement process, bidders were required to develop an indicative masterplan. St Joseph’s scheme, expected to take 20 years to complete, includes new schools, 14 hectares of open space and parks, improved public transport, business incubator space and community facilities.

Cllr John Cotton, leader of Birmingham City Council, said: "The delivery of Ladywood Estate regeneration scheme is the city’s most significant housing regeneration and redevelopment opportunity and key to the sustainable growth and development of the city.

"The regeneration of Ladywood Estate will address both social and environmental issues and deliver significant benefits for the local community and wider Birmingham economy."

