St Modwen picked for £400m spooks and snoopers development

The £400m mixed-use development includes approximately 3,000 new homes and a ‘Cyber Central Cluster’ to bring together cyber businesses and technologies, as part of a wider development known as The Golden Valley Development.

The site, to the west of Cheltenham, is next to the Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) and the National Cyber Security Centre.

A planning application for the development could be ready before the end of 2021, St Modwen said.

Guy Gusterson, St Modwen managing director of strategic land & regeneration, said: “The West Cheltenham development presents a unique opportunity to shape and deliver a new community next to a globally recognised hub for cyber security.”

Severn Trent head of property development Julie Rossiter said: “We are confident that by bringing St. Modwen’s expertise to this scheme that together, alongside the other major stakeholders involved, we will help to realise the vision for the Golden Valley Development. This regionally and nationally significant development will be bringing much needed new jobs and sustainable housing to the area. We at Severn Trent are particularly pleased that we are able to recycle our redundant land assets for the benefit of the communities in which we operate.”

