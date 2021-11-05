Standards bodies team up to address climate challenge

BSI, the International Organization for Standardization (ISO) and the UN-backed Race To Zero campaign have together set up the Our 2050 World initiative to address the climate challenge. Common standards adopted worldwide could make a substantial contribution to provide that guidance and accelerate progress by companies, organisations and cities, according to Our 2050 World.

A commitment to support the Race to Zero using standards was announced at COP26 in the United Nations Global Innovation Hub yesterday (4th November).

Despite an increasing number of net zero corporate commitments, there is a lack of direction for business leaders as to how these targets can be met, said Our 2050 World. Analysis by sustainable finance firm Arabesque published earlier this year states that fewer than 25 per cent of the world’s big, public companies are on track to meet the goals of the Paris Agreement.

Industry needs clear, practical guidance to meet their net zero ambitions, said the initiative. It aims to

provide clarity and consistency on net zero targets, measurement, and reporting;

make climate action easier with accessible and pragmatic guidance;

accelerate innovation with standards.

Scott Steedman, director-general standards at BSI, said: “We recognise the urgent need for better guidance and clear metrics for organisations everywhere to track emissions reductions and progress to net zero targets. Agreeing common standards on principles, processes and products and services that can work with national regulatory frameworks will accelerate the global transition.

“As a member of ISO, BSI is well placed to engage with the trusted, global standards network to deliver real, practical change through the promotion of common approaches to solving complex problems. The national delegation process on which international standards are built means that all voices can be heard and together, all stakeholders can capture good practice and agree on the best way forward. Our 2050 World will enable transformational collective action to ensure that the future will be decided through consensus.”

