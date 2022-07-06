Stantec to oversee multi-billion Vancouver water treatment project

The CA$9.9bn (£6.4bn) project includes construction of a new tertiary treatment facility and a range of ecological restoration and off-site works projects that will improve the connection between infrastructure, the community, and the environment.

The IIWWTP projects comprise the largest capital programme ever undertaken by Metro Vancouver, a federation of 23 municipalities, one electoral area, and one treaty First Nation that collaboratively plans for and delivers regional-scale services.

As the selected PMC, Stantec will provide a multi-disciplinary team to deliver a broad range of programme management and technical support services. The Stantec team will integrate with Metro Vancouver staff, working together to manage the development and implementation of the programme.

“It’s a privilege to help deliver such a transformational project with Metro Vancouver,” said Ryan Roberts, Stantec’s North American water business leader. “Our local and global experts have extensive experience delivering major, multi-year wastewater programmes that will work in partnership to achieve Metro Vancouver’s safety, schedule, budget, and quality objectives for this critical programme. This programme will be a shining example for large water infrastructure programmes for communities around the world.”

The IIWWTP is designed to increase the level of treatment to improve both water quality and the surrounding marine environment. With a focus on recovering sustainable energy from wastewater, it will integrate with surrounding ecological restoration efforts and provide economic opportunities for the First Nation (indigenous) population.

The project also aims to improve seismic resilience to withstand earthquakes, combat potential sea level rise, and mitigate other impacts a changing climate may have on the facility throughout the 21st century.

