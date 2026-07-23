Start up targets underground surveys

The Yorkshire-based company will offer topographical surveys, ground penetrating radar, utility surveys and CCTV surveys, designed to help to locate, map and inspect drainage systems and underground tunnels for defects and affect repair work.

Survey X (UK) will also offer map and inspect drainage and underground services for repair or future use, alongside 3D scanning methods used to capture the exact spatial dimensions of a building and specialist building surveys to capture highly accurate spatial data, dimensions, and structural details of an existing building.

Headed by project manager Joe Walshaw, the operation plans to use its expertise to rapidly grow its business footprint and develop its presence UK wide in the next two years - it has already secured contracts in Kent with other potential national work in the pipeline.

Joe Walshaw, who brings more than 30 years of experience in the survey and ground engineering sector, said: “With today’s AI and internet powered technologies, we see a huge opportunity to transform ground exploration and survey work – making it easier, faster, and more precise than ever before.

“Our team will focus on developing techniques and applications that can identify rapid solutions, helping companies, consultants and sub-contractors plan and build more safely.”

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