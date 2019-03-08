Staticus wins Hale Works tower façade contract

The Hale Works tower has been designed by Hawkins\Brown Architects

The £82m Hale Works tower is part of Anthology London’s Hale Village regeneration works. Wates is the main contractor.

The 32-storey, 107-metre-high tower will house 279 apartments as well as commercial spaces.

Staticus will install a mix of unitised, stick and crown facades, balustrades, privacy screens and parapet cladding, which in total will cover close to 15,000 square metres.

Architect Hawkins\Brown incorporated balconies or terraces into the design of all the apartments in the Tottenham Hale tower. These need balustrades or privacy screens, so numerous corners and columns are required to avoid sacrificing views.

“Due to this design feature almost half of all the unitised façade panels are corner elements that will require more design, manufacturing and installation time than their straight counterparts,” said Staticus UK managing director Paulius Gurksnys. “In addition, the Tottenham Hale site is compact and located in the middle of a densely populated and very busy residential area, placing extra emphasis on health and safety at the site.”

The prevalence of columns and corner elements combined with the compact nature of the site make the installation phase of this project particularly interesting. To keep to the necessary safety standards without affecting the installation schedule, Staticus will use a custom-built mobile jig to install panels from behind columns.

Staticus is also using a newly-developed system to integrate fully prefabricated sliding doors into façade panels.

Mr Gurksnys added: “We’d like to thank Anthology London, the property developer responsible for the Tottenham Hale tower, for placing its trust in Staticus to deliver the building’s façade solution. We look forward to seeing this beautiful building rise.”