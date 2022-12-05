Stats Group lands Middle East mega-diameter pipeline contract

Stats Group general manager Mark Gault (centre) with Middle East director Angus Bowie (l) and Middle East operations manager Joe Fraser (r).

The scope of work will include the hot-tapping and double block and bleed isolation of multiple pipelines with diameters ranging from 42 inches (1,067mm) up to 56 inches (1,422mm) in the Middle East region, using Stats’ SureTap hot tapping machines and its patented BISEP technology.

Stats said the contract is the product of its long-term commitment to support localisation in the Gulf region. The company employs more than 80 people and has facilities in Abu Dhabi, Oman, and Qatar.

Stats Group general manager in the Middle East, Mark Gault, said: “We believe this project to be a first in the world. As far as we are aware, there have been no other subsea intervention projects of this complexity or scale that involve subsea isolations on pipelines of 56-inch diameter.

“We have made a significant product development investment with three new large-diameter hot tapping machines and the associated isolation assets capable of handling this unique work scope. Relatedly, we are delighted to have increased our BISEP DNV type approval status up to 56 inches.”

He added: “This is a landmark project for Stats Group and reinforces our credentials for providing innovative subsea hot-tapping and high integrity isolation solutions which can address diverse and technical challenges.

“Our strategy of putting in the hard yards in terms of investing in our asset base in the Middle East and in employing and training locally based staff has put us in a strong position to expand further in the region. We are continuing to recruit more staff, not only to support this exciting project with NPCC, but also in response to a broader increase in regional project work following the uncertainties of Covid-related lockdowns.”

Yasser Zaghloul, group CEO for NPCC’s parent, the National Marine Dredging Company, said: “NMDC group is committed to developing a robust infrastructure in the engineering, procurement and construction sector which will benefit the industry, the country and our stakeholders.

