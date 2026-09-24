Steel complete on supercomputer building

AI minister Kanishka Narayan signs the final beam. Image courtesy Neil Hanna.

Major construction work started earlier this year. The work has been funded by UK Government through UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) and is delivered as a partnership between UKRI and the University of Edinburgh’s EPCC, the UK’s first National Supercomputing Centre.

The computer is expected to be up and running in early 2028, providing users from academia and industry with access to the advanced computing power needed to drive innovation, discovery and growth.

Construction work on the building, which is around the size of a large supermarket, is being carried out by Robertson Construction Central East.

Narayan, said: “Seeing construction underway in Edinburgh is a powerful reminder that the UK's ambition to build world-leading compute capability is becoming a reality. This Next National Supercomputer will be a vital national asset, giving researchers and companies the power to pursue transformational discoveries on British shores and strengthening our position at the forefront of global science.”

Elliot Robertson, CEO, Robertson Group, said: “The University of Edinburgh and Robertson have shared a longstanding partnership and continue to deliver high-quality projects together that support research, innovation and discovery. It was a pleasure to welcome the Minister to site and showcase the strong progress being made on this nationally significant project.”

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