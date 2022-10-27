Steel mesh producer invests for growth

Chief executive Ian Thurley

Siddall & Hilton Products plans to knock down old works buildings and put up new one sin its quest to become “a world-class manufacturer”.

The company, subject to a management buy-out (MBO) in 2019, employs 60 people on its 4.5-acre site in Brighouse. It has a number of manufacturing, storage and office buildings on both sides of Foundry Street, some of which are more than 150 years old and are no longer fit for purpose. Siddall & Hilton has obtained planning permission to begin work on phase one of the three-year project, which will see the creation of new amenities for staff. Office staff have moved into temporary buildings while the site is redeveloped.

The first phase represents a £4m investment and will see the demolition of a number of the older buildings, to be replaced by a new portal-framed building, HGV service yard and factory extension, with work is due to start on site in 2023. The redevelopment has been planned to ensure that the business remains operational throughout the work.

Later phases will include the refurbishment of the old Tower Works site and the conversion of a shed to permanent office accommodation.

The scheme has been designed by Darren Till, partner at TJP Architects in Pontefract.

Siddall & Hilton chief executive Ian Thurley said: “Since the MBO three years ago, the business has gone from strength to strength. We have already embarked on a major investment programme, from commissioning a new state-of-the-art £2m welding machine last year, replacing a roof and refurbishing existing machines to expanding the team and implementing ongoing training programmes to upskill colleagues.

“This significant investment in redeveloping the entire site will bring all our facilities up to the latest standards as we continue to compete on the world stage. Not only will it see us expanding our operational site capacity, but also improving process flow and future proofing the buildings as well as creating a better working environment. One of our key strengths is our skilled workforce in Brighouse and the scale of this project is a further demonstration of our commitment to our people and continuing to invest in the town.”

With a 127-year history, Siddall and Hilton Products has become the UK’s largest manufacturer of welded steel mesh for high-security fencing, general fencing and industrial mesh panels. In 2021-22 it turned over £25.3m, despite Covid disruption, and processed more than 22,000 miles of wire a month.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk