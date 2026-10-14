Steel work complete on Ashington cinema

With the structural steel frame complete, the next phase of construction includes the installation of the building envelope, external walls, roofing and cladding. This will transform the structure's appearance and bring the project a step closer to becoming fully weather-tight.

Alongside the external works, the project team will begin preparing for the internal fit-out phase, including the specialist cinema spaces and associated facilities with high-quality fixings, furniture and equipment.

The development forms a key part of the wider £36m Regenerating Ashington Programme, a major investment designed to revitalise the town centre, strengthen the local economy and create a more vibrant place to live, work and visit.

The cinema and restaurants being constructed at Portland Park are being funded by the UK Government, Northumberland County Council and Advance Northumberland. Robertson was awarded the project through the Procure Partnerships Framework, and REEL Cinemas is set to operate the venue upon completion.

Steven Harrison, chief executive of Advance Northumberland, said, “Today marks another important step forward for Portland Park and the wider regeneration of Ashington. Seeing the steel structure completed helps turn the vision into reality and highlights the momentum behind this development.

“Once open, it will provide new opportunities for residents and visitors, support local economic growth and play a key role in creating a thriving town centre that people can enjoy throughout the day and into the evening. We are excited to see the project progressing so well and thank all partners involved for their continued commitment.”

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