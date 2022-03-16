Strabag cuts Russian ties

Strabag SE CEO Thomas Birtel

Haselsteiner Familien-Privatstiftung terminated the agreement with Rasperia, Uniqa and Raiffeisen Group, after all efforts to acquire the shares have failed. The agreement had been in effect since 2007. Rasperia is part-owned by Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska, who is subject to UK sanctions due to his reputed proximity to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

“The management board welcomes the step taken by our core shareholder, the Haselsteiner family foundation, to achieve clarity by terminating the syndicate agreement,” said Strabag SE chief executive Thomas Birtel. “On the part of the management, we are prepared to take all legally possible measures to avert any harm to the company. In view of the sanctions currently imposed by the UK and Canada, this refers in particular to the payment of dividends. As far as Strabag’s Russian business is concerned – currently of subordinate importance with 0.3 % of the group’s output volume – the Management Board has decided to wind up the activities in that country.”

Strabag said that, in view of the enormous hardship of the Ukrainian population being impacted by the war, it has initiated and financed extensive aid measures, especially in the most affected group countries of Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Moldova. “In accordance with the group’s code of values, the shareholders, Management Board and employees of Strabag SE will proudly continue these initiatives in the future,” it said.

