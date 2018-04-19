Subbies invited to Suffolk meeting

Some of Suffolk’s leading construction clients and tier one contractors will be looking for new subcontractors to sign up at a ‘meet the buyer’ event in Newmarket next week.

Wates, Kier, Farrans, RG Carter and Clegg are among the main contractors booked for the event, along with Ipswich Borough Council and Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The business networking meeting takes place at Newmarket Racecourse from 8am to 2pm on 25th April 2018. Tickets are free but registrations is required via https://bit.ly/2JVmluF