Fri April 20 2018

News » UK » Subbies invited to Suffolk meeting » published 19 Apr 2018

Subbies invited to Suffolk meeting

Some of Suffolk’s leading construction clients and tier one contractors will be looking for new subcontractors to sign up at a ‘meet the buyer’ event in Newmarket next week.

The event takes place at Newmarket Racecourse on 25th April Above: The event takes place at Newmarket Racecourse on 25th April

Wates, Kier, Farrans, RG Carter and Clegg are among the main contractors booked for the event, along with Ipswich Borough Council and Cambridge University Hospital NHS Foundation Trust.

The business networking meeting takes place at Newmarket Racecourse from 8am to 2pm on 25th April 2018. Tickets are free but registrations is required via https://bit.ly/2JVmluF

 

 

 

This article was published on 19 Apr 2018 (last updated on 19 Apr 2018).

