Subsea experience drives Chopsaw development

Close-up of Decom's Chopsaw

Decom’s development is the next step up from its C1-24 Chopsaw that has proved itself on the decommissioning of a North Sea platform.

Cookstown-based Decom has developed a range of cold cuttings saws that can cut through materials up to 24 inches thick and operate harsh working conditions, including subsea. The cutting saws are promoted as a cost-effective alternative to diamond wire saws and hydraulic shears.

The company was part of the project team commissioned to remove Repsol Norge’s 30,000-tonne Gyda platform, providing cutting expertise to remove conductors from the seabed.

The C1-24 Chopsaw conducted clean cuts on 20-inch conductors as part of a wider project to remove and transport the Gyda’s platform jacket to Aker Solution’s disposal yard in Norway.

Conductor removal is a new market for Decom and ,following the Gyda work, the firm has invested in developing an updated Chopsaw that will be manufactured primarily from aluminium and capable of operating in more restricted spaces, it says.

Managing director Sean Conway said: “The lessons learned from working on the Gyda project was extremely valuable and we appreciate Allseas’ willingness to support new technologies and young innovative companies.

“We believe we can offer contractors involved in conductor removal operations safe, efficient and environmentally friendly cutting options in what is often challenging conditions.

“We have committed to adapting our C1-24 Chopsaw design to be even more versatile and the updated model will be capable of cutting a minimum of 30-inch infrastructure, with the weight of the saw significantly reduced due to a high aluminium content.

“The main challenge on this type of project is the tight space in between each conductor but the new saw has been designed with this in mind. The weight-saving measures also reduce the need for buoyancy, in addition to being self-supporting when attached to the conductors.”

Recent technical trials at the National Hyperbaric Centre in Aberdeen have demonstrated the Chopsaws can perform cutting operations in water depths of up to 800 metres and are adept at accessing difficult to access subsea infrastructure.

